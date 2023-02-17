A man who killed his wife escaped a life-sentence as a Chennai Court termed the incident as an act of “grave and sudden" provocation. The trigger was that the wife pushed the husband aside and denied to have sex with him.

“The accused stabbed the deceased on account of the grave and sudden provocation caused by her by pushing him down and refusing to cooperate for having sexual intercourse and asserting that she will only do so with the other man and this is sufficient to give grave and sudden provocation, “a Mahila Court Judge said, The Times of India reported.

The accused’s lawyers argued that the act was not a premediated murder and it took place due to provocation. According to the defence, due to the provocation, the accessed stabbed her in rage.

The accused was sentenced under section 304 (Part 1) of The Indian Penal Court which is guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and section 302.

The accused has been sentenced to 10 years in jail along with a fine of Rs 5,000. The term is a minimum sentence for murder. The accused’s 12-year-old son, who was 8 at the time of incident was also taken into consideration while making a decision, TOI said.

The son witnessed his father stabbing his mother on August 27, 2018 at their residence. The accused had also sprayed mosquito repellant on his wife’s body and went to sleep.

