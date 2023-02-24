ED Gets 3-Day Extension of Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Custody; Conman Admits to Paying Satyendar Jain

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Friday admitted to giving Rs 70 Crore from the money he laundered from Japna M Singh to jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain. Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, Chandrashekhar said he has also told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about it.

Meanwhile, ED got 3 days more of Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s custody. The probe agency said it needed to gather details about payments made to Deepak Ramdani and other jail officials.

Sukesh also said actor Jacqueline Fernandes wasn’t involved in the probe. “She is not involved. I am here for her, she doesn’t need to worry," he said.

Also, Sukesh demanded the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying “He should have some shame." Sukesh Chandrashekhar was sent to nine days’ custody of the ED on February 16, in connection with a money laundering case linked to the duping of Japna M Singh, the wife of former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh.

Meanwhile, Satyendar Jain was arrested by ED on May 30 last year after a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR lodged against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him. ED recently told the Delhi High Court that Jain was acting behind the scenes in laundering money through Kolkata-based shell companies.

On Thursday, Chandrashekhar’s jail cell was raided, which led to the recovery of several luxury items, including slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakhs, 3 pairs of jeans worth Rs 80 thousand, among other things. Jail authorities could be seen conducting the raid in a CCTV visual from the Mandoli jail that is being widely shared.

ED had sought 14-day custody of the alleged conman from the court of Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik. This is the third money laundering case in which the ED has arrested Chandrashekhar.

The other two cases against Chandrashekar are for allegedly duping Aditi Singh, the wife of Malvinder Singh’s brother Shivinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore and for purported bribing of Election Commission officials to get the AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol for the V K Sasikala faction.

