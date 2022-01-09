'Sulli Deals' Auction App Creator Arrested from Indore, 'Admits' Idea Was to Defame Muslim Women

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a man from Madhya Pradesh who is allegedly the creator of the application ‘Sulli Deals’ which listed Muslim women for ‘auction’ with photographs sourced without permission and doctored.

The accused, Aumkareshwar Thakur, was apprehended by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) of Delhi Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

Police said that Thakur developed the code for the ‘Sulli Deals’ on GitHub and shared the app on Twitter.

“Aumkareshwar Thakur s/o Sh. Akhilesh Thakur r/o Newyork City Township, Indore has been apprehended from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He was born on 17/01/1996. He has done BCA from IPS Academy, Indore. During preliminary interrogation, he had admitted that he was member of a trad- group on twitter and the idea was shared to defame and troll Muslim ladies. He had developed the code on GitHub. The access of GitHub was with all the members of the group. He had shared the app on his twitter account. The photos of the Muslim women were uploaded by the group members," DCP KPS Malhotra, Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), Delhi Police Special Cell, said.

‘Sulli Deals’ and the recently created ‘Bulli Bai’ applications allegedly uploaded photos of Muslim women without their consent and inappropriate remarks were passed against them. Both the apps used the hosting platform ‘GitHub’ to auction the stolen photos.

Police identified and detained Thakur on the basis of the inputs they received during the questioning of ‘Bulli Bai’ app creator Niraj Bishnoi. Other than Bishnoi, three other accused have also been arrested in the Bulli Bai app case.

Twenty-one-year-old engineering student and ‘Bulli Bai’ app creator Bishnoi, who was arrested by the Delhi Police from Assam, has owned up to creating the platform for Muslim women and putting them for fake auction, but has shown no regret for his actions.

He is highly radicalised, police said. “He speaks fluent English and accepts his crime. He said he has no remorse," the police said.

During interrogation, he disclosed that he is the person who created the Bullibai app on Github. He had also created the Twitter handle @bullibai_ and other handles. He further disclosed that the Github account and app were developed in November 2021 and finally updated the app in December 2021.

