Sultanpuri Accident: Murder Charges Invoked Against Men in Car Who Dragged Woman For 12 km

In the Kanjhawala hit-and-run case, the Delhi police on Tuesday added murder charges against men who hit a 20-year-old woman and dragged her by a car in the early hours of New Year in national capital’s Sultanpuri.

“After collection of physical, oral, forensic and other scientific evidence, the police have added IPC section 302 to the FIR. Further investigation in the case is in progress, " Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) said.

Anjali Singh (20) was allegedly dragged for around 13 kilometers after her scooty collided with a grey Maruti Suzuki Baleno with five drunk men in it. Police probe on Monday revealed that the woman was accompanied by a friend on the scooty when it met the accident.

Advertisement

Earlier today, a Delhi court granted bail to one of the accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj. The judge orally observed that Bhardwaj’s role started after the commission of the offence.

Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar on Monday reserved its order on Bhardwaj’s bail. “He is admitted to bail on furnishing bail bond of Rs 50,000…," the judge said on Tuesday.

During the week before this, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Friday handed over the blood sample report of the accused persons which will reveal if they were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Initially, police had arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in connection with the accident.

Advertisement

Later, two others — Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna — were arrested for allegedly shielding the accused.

This also came after the Delhi police suspended 11 of its personnel who were on PCR and picket duty on the route the woman was killed, officials said.

This had come after the Centre had recommended their suspension.

Till now, five personnel on two pickets and six personnel on three PCR vans have been suspended. Of them, two are sub-inspectors, four assistant sub-inspectors, four head constables and one constable, a senior police told PTI.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest India News here