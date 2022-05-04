Sumnima Udas Whose Wedding Rahul Gandhi is Attending is Daughter of Ex-Envoy Who Backs Nepal’s Claim Over U’Khand

The purported video of Rahul Gandhi at a nightclub in Nepal had surfaced on social media on May 3 amidst Eid clashes in Jodhpur in Rajasthan. The clip was shared by BJP leaders on Twitter who slammed Rahul for communal violence in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, and having alleged ties with those who are antithetical to India’s sovereignty and integrity.

BJP IT convener Amit Malviya tweeted on Wednesday, “Rahul Gandhi was supposedly at the wedding of Sumnima Udas, a Nepali diplomat’s daughter, who actively supports Nepal’s claim over regions of India’s Uttarakhand. From China to Nepal, why does Rahul have ties only with those who are challenging India’s territorial integrity?"

So, who is Sumnima Udas whose wedding Rahul Gandhi had attended in Nepal?

Sumnima is a former correspondent with CNN based in Delhi. She used to cover politics, economics, social, and environment for CNN since 2001-2017, according to her LinkedIn profile. She is also the founder and executive director at The Lumbini Museum.

She has a journalism degree from Lee University, and did her masters from Oxford. She received the Journalist of the Year award in 2014 for her reporting on gender issues.

Her father, Bhim Udas, was a former ambassador to Myanmar. He told PTI, “We invited Rahul Gandhi to Sumnima’s wedding. The wedding will be solemnised on Tuesday and the reception will be held on Thursday."

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala on May 3 took to Twitter questioning Rahul’s leadership, and said, “Rajasthan burns but Rahul Gandhi prefers partying over his own party. He tweets about various crisis in India but prefers bars over ‘Bharat ke log’. Rahul is not even a part-time politician but a ‘party time’ politician. Not the first time… remember his party mode post 26/11".

The Kathmandu Post, a major daily of Nepal, had listed the itinerary of Rahul Gandhi and his reason for visiting the country. However, there was no context of the video in it.

“Gandhi (Rahul) landed in Kathmandu on a Vistara Airlines flight at 4:40 pm. He was accompanied at Kathmandu airport by three others, two security sources confirmed. Gandhi and his friends are staying at Kathmandu Marriott Hotel in Naxal, the sources added. Gandhi is in Kathmandu to attend the wedding of his Nepali friend Sumnima Udas," reported the daily.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala had said at a press conference yesterday that attending a wedding is not a crime. “Rahul had gone to attend a wedding in Nepal… Attending a wedding is a matter of our culture and civilisation. It is still not a crime to do so."

