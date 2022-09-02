New Residential Project or Temple Where Supertech Twin Towers Stood? All in RWA's Hands

After nine years of a tiring court battle in the Supertech case, the residents of Emerald Court society in Noida are faced with a new decision: what will stand where the now-demolished twin towers once stood? If reports are to be believed, a temple is being considered for the space.

After the Supreme Court deemed them illegal and ordered them to be demolished, the 100-metre-long twin towers were finally brought down on August 28 in a controlled implosion with the help of 3,700 kg worth of explosives. The demolition left behind nearly 30,000 tonnes of waste, as per the recycling company awarded the contract to convert the waste into construction material over the next three months.

According to an article published by The Indian Express, the resident welfare association (RWA) of Emerald Court is yet to decide on what it wants to do with the space left behind. Many are saying there is no hurry as there is enough time to mull things over while the process of debris removal is on.

On reports of a temple being constructed once the site is cleared, the president of Emerald Court RWA told IE that an “extraordinary general meeting" will be held to take the consent of all residents. “A park and a playground can be constructed on the land where the towers once stood. As far as the construction of a temple is concerned, an extraordinary general (EGM) meeting of all residents will be called, where a decision will be taken with the consent of all residents," president UBS Teotia is quoted as saying.

According to Supertech, however, the land will be used for another residential project but that, too, depends on due approval from the Noida Authority and consent from the Emerald Court homebuyers. Supertech chairman and managing director RK Arora has said the Noida twin towers, Apex and Ceyanne, are “a part of the Emerald Court project at Sector 93A constructed on land allotted by Noida Authority".

He said Supertech will only use the land as per the rules when it has the approval of the Noida Authority and consent of the RWA. “The building plans of the project, including the two towers were approved by the Noida Authority in 2009 strictly in accordance with the then prevailing building bylaws. No deviation from the building plan was made and the building was constructed after making full payment to the authority. Now, both towers are demolished and we had paid the demolition cost of Rs 17.5 crore to the agencies involved as per Supreme Court orders," Arora said in an interview to ANI. The demolition, which took just nine seconds, cost Supertech a Rs 900-crore loss.

According to Re Sustainability, which has bagged the contract to recycle the debris, 300 tonnes of waste will be processed daily at its construction and demolition waste processing and recycling facility in Noida in three months.

News agency PTI said the firm was Asia’s leading environmental management and circular company. Masood Mallick, CEO, said the company has taken up this crucial responsibility of recycling waste and converting that into construction materials. “We will execute and direct all our efforts to speed up the process and ensure sustainable resource recovery," Mallick said.

