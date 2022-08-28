Twin Tower Demolition in Noida LIVE: Over 100 Firefighters Reach Spot; Noida Authority Workers On Their Way

When triggered, these will crash the pillars in a manner that the towers fall straight down.

Nearly 5,000 residents of the nearby societies, Emerald Court, and adjoining ATS Village in Sector 93A have been evacuated from their premises. Additionally, 3,000 vehicles, 150-200 pets, including cats and dogs, have been moved to a safe area.

The collapse will last for nine seconds, according to the project engineer. It will take about 12 minutes for the dust to settle, depending on the wind speed. About 55,000 tonnes of debris will be generated, and it may take as much as three months to clear it. The debris will be dumped at designated areas.

Gas and power supply in the adjoining buildings have been suspended. They will be restored by 4 pm, and residents will be allowed back in by 5.30 pm. Police have asked residents to wear masks indoors when they are allowed back into their homes, owing to the dust caused by the blast.

Also, some of the adjoining buildings are as close as 8 metre to the twin towers. There are others within a 12-metre radius. They have been covered by a special cloth to minimise dust penetration. The area has been declared a no-fly zone of a one-nautical mile.

To ensure safety of the commuters on the Greater Noida Expressway, the traffic will be stopped for half an hour — 15 minutes on either side of the blast, from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm. Diversions have been placed on roads leading to the twin towers in Sector 93A.

An insurance cover has been put in place for the demolition exercise. It will take place under a Rs 100 crore insurance policy. This should cover damage to adjacent buildings if any. The premium and other costs have to be borne by Supertech. While the demolition project may cost upwards of Rs 20 crore, the loss of the towers – skeletal as they were – is estimated at more than Rs 50.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here