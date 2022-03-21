Support Pours in For Army Aspirant After His Inspirational Story Goes Live on News18 UP/UK

Pradeep Mehra, a 19-year-old Army aspirant who runs 10-km every night after his shift at a food joint, has received several offers of help after he shared his story, aspirations and vision with News18 UP/UK on Monday. Pradeep’s story became an online sensation soon after filmmaker Vinod Kapri posted a video of his interaction with the young boy. The clip showed him running on the road as Kapri offered him a ride home in his car. However, the young boy refused the offer and said that he was running as part of his physical preparation to get into the Army.

On his visit to News18 Studios on Monday, Pradeep shared how he works all day and runs back home 10 kilometres every night to train for the Indian Army. He also said that his mother was currently hospitalized. After his story was aired on News18, several people came forward extending their help to the 19-year-old.

Pradeep originally hails from Uttarakhand’s Almora district and was living with his brother in Noida’s Barola village.

Ganesh Joshi, Uttarakhand Minister of Soldier Welfare, Industrial Development, MSME, Khadi and Village Industries, tweeted: “Saw the video of Pradeep Mehra, a child of Almora on Twitter, he is a self-reliant, confident boy preparing to join the army along with working. After getting to know that Pradeep’s mother is unwell, I assured him to take the responsibility of his mother’s treatment."

Lauding Pradeep’s effort, Lieutenant General Satish Dua (Retired) tweeted that he had spoken to a senior Indian Army official about his training. “His Josh is commendable, and to help him pass the recruitment tests on his merit, I’ve interacted with Colonel of KUMAON Regiment, Lt Gen Rana Kalita, the Eastern Army Commander. He is doing the needful to train the boy for recruitment into his Regiment. Jai Hind," he wrote.

Minerva Punjab football club owner offered to provide training to Pradeep at their academy. According to reports, a spokesperson for the Samajwadi Party said they were ready to fund Mehra’s education as well as his mother’s hospital bills.

Retweeting a video where he was tagged with a request to help Pradeep, business tycoon Anand Mahindra stated that Pradeep’s story was inspiring. However, the fact that the young boy was so independent that he refused offers of help made him Anand Mahindra’s Monday Motivation.

“This is indeed inspiring. But you know what my [Monday Motivation] is? The fact that he is so independent & refuses the offer of a ride. He doesn’t need help. He is Aatmanirbhar," Anand Mahindra tweeted while sharing the video.

His video has also been appreciated by many big names, including political leaders Digvijaya Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan and Harish Rawat and cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

