Supreme Court Acquits 3 Men on Death Row in 2012 Case of Teen's Rape & Murder

The Supreme Court on Monday acquitted three convicts who were awarded the death penalty by a Delhi court after being held guilty of raping and killing a 19-year-old woman in a village in Haryana after kidnapping her from Delhi in 2012.

The victim’s mutilated body was found in a field, with multiple injuries due to assault with objects ranging from car tools to earthen pots.

A Delhi court in February 2014 convicted three men for raping and killing the 19-year-old woman in 2012 and awarded them the death penalty.

Read all the Latest India News here