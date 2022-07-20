Home » News » India » SC Grants Interim Bail to Mohammed Zubair in All FIRs Registered in UP, To be Released before 6 pm

SC Grants Interim Bail to Mohammed Zubair in All FIRs Registered in UP, To be Released before 6 pm

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 20, 2022, 15:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair. (Image: @Mohammed Zubair/Twitter)
The Supreme Court said that there is no justified reason to keep him in custody when the subject matter is his tweets

Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in all the six FIRs registered against him in Uttar Pradesh.

A bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud stated that the existence of power of arrest must be pursued sparingly by the police.

It also directed the jail authorities to ensure that he is released before 6 pm today, subject to furnishing bail bonds, a report in LiveLaw said.

The apex court said that there is no justified reason to keep him in custody when the subject matter is his tweets.

Earlier on Monday, an SC bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud, directed that no “precipitative steps" be taken against Zubair in connection with the FIRs he is facing in Uttar Pradesh.

