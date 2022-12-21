Supreme Court Stays Arrest of Indore Law College Principal Accused of Promoting 'Hinduphobia'

The Supreme Court last week stayed the arrest of the principal of New Government Law College in Indore in connection with allegations of promoting Hinduphobia and anti-India propaganda.

Professor Inamur Rehman, the principal, had approached the top court seeking relief in the matter.

“Pending further orders, there shall be a stay of the arrest of the petitioner in connection with FIR No 1214 of 2022 lodged at PS Bhawarkuan, Indore, Madhya Pradesh…" ordered a bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha.

The court has also issued a notice in Rehman’s plea, which is returnable in four weeks.

Advertisement

Notably, protests were held by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) since the beginning of this month over what some students alleged to be a “Hinduphobic" book in the library of the Law College in Indore.

The police case involves two books, titled ‘Collective Violence and Criminal Justice System’ and ‘Women and Criminal Law’, one of them containing a passage examining the Hindu society’s treatment of women, with the claim that Hindu women were instruments of lust fulfilment in a male-dominated world, and that scriptures revealed how they were subservient to men.

Following the protests, Professor Rehman and one other professor were suspended with immediate effect.

The Madhya Pradesh government has also launched an investigation into the allegations.

Read all the Latest India News here