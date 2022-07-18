Supreme Court to Hear Disqualification Pleas Filed by Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde on Wednesday

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear the petition of the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp challenging the initiation of disqualification proceedings against them by the Maharashtra Speaker along with other petitions related to the political crisis in the state.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, will hear petitions on the dispute between Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The Thackeray camp claimed the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government is “illegal" until the apex court decides on the disqualifications. Meanwhile, the rebels claim they are the real Sena with a majority of party MLAs.

Both the groups have sought the disqualification of the legislators from the rival faction.

Advertisement

The Shiv Sena had earlier requested the Governor not to administer the oath to any minister in the Eknath Shinde government and said that the legality of the decision to appoint Eknath Shinde as the Chief Minister is in question.

The crisis unfolded as a majority of the Shiv Sena MLAs rebelled against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government after which Eknath Shinde took oath as the CM on June 30 along with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as deputy CM.

The SC had earlier given relief to the Uddhav Thackeray faction and had asked speaker Rahul Narwekar not to proceed with the plea seeking the disqualification of the MLAs, which was sought by the Shinde camp.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.