SC to Hear Petitions Challenging Karnataka HC Order Upholding Hijab Ban Next Monday

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice on a plea seeking a stay on Karnataka High Court upholding the hijab ban and will hear the petitions challenging the order on September 5.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia that a letter of adjournment has been circulated by the petitioners.

The court, taking a strong objection, said “This is not acceptable to us. You wanted urgent listing and when the matter is listed, you want adjournment. We will not permit forum shopping."

The apex court said it will not accept a plea seeking adjournment as an early hearing was sought and issued a notice to the Karnataka government on the plea.

The move comes as the SC bench was hearing around 23 petitions challenging the Karnataka HC order upholding the Hijab Ban. Some of the petitions sought the right to wear a hijab for female Muslim students.

