Supreme Court's Big Relief for CM Yogi in 2007 Alleged Hate Speech Case

In a big relief to Yogi Adityanath, the Supreme Court on Friday refused a plea challenging the denial of sanction to prosecute the Uttar Pradesh chief minister in a case alleging making of hate speech in 2007. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice CT Ravikumar.

The bench had two days ago reserved the verdict after hearing petitioner Parvez Parwaz’s counsel Fuzzail Ayyubi and senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, representing UP government.

The petitioner Parvez Parwaz alleged that Yogi Adityanath had made anti-Muslim hate remarks while addressing “Hindu Yuva Vahini" activists in a meeting held in Gorakhpur on January 27, 2007. He challenged the decision taken by the UP Government on May 3, 2017 to refuse sanction to prosecute the accused in the case and also the closure report filed in the case. He had earlier approached the Allahabad High Court, which dismissed the petition on February 22, 2018, following which he filed the Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

(details awaited)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here