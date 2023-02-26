Home » News » India » Surat-Delhi IndiGo Flight Diverted to Ahmedabad Following Suspected Bird Hit

Surat-Delhi IndiGo Flight Diverted to Ahmedabad Following Suspected Bird Hit

The IndiGo flight from Surat to Delhi landed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport safely and there were no injuries

PTI

Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 22:13 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Indigo Airlines (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)
Indigo Airlines (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

A Delhi-bound flight was diverted to Ahmedabad on Sunday morning following a suspected bird-hit soon after the aircraft took off from Surat airport, sources said.

The IndiGo flight from Surat to Delhi landed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here safely and there were no injuries, they added.

The 150-odd passengers and crew members were then flown to Delhi onboard another aircraft, these airport sources said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 26, 2023, 22:13 IST
last updated: February 26, 2023, 22:13 IST
