Surat: Stray Dog Attacks Girl, Pulls Out Cheek; Mother Rescues Her | On Video

In another incident of dog bite, a girl was mauled by a stray dog in Gujarat’s Surat. The little girl suffered major injuries and had to undergo a surgery.

The incident occurred at Swan Society in Phulpada area of Varachha Zone when the girl came out to play in front of her house.

The entire incident was recorded in a CCTV at a nearby house. The video of it has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, it can be clearly seen that the girl came out to play in front of her house. While leaving the gate, the girl approached the dog but it retaliated aggressively and caught the girl by her face. The dog could be seen attacking her for a good 25 seconds before someone came to her rescue. A portion of her cheek was pulled out by the dog.

A biker, who was seen seen passing from the spot, even tilted his head to look at the girl being attacked but he chose rode along without helping.

Later in the video, it can be seen that the girl’s mother came to her rescue and drove the dog away from the spot. The incident reminds us of the back-to-back dog bite cases in Noida, where a kid was also bit by a Beagle in the lift and a German Shepherd attacked and bit a Zomato delivery person’s private parts.

