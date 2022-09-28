Surgical Strike Day 2022: All About India's Response to Pakistan on Uri Terror Attack, and Top Quotes by PM Narendra Modi

SURGICAL STRIKE DAY 2022: On the intervening night of September 28 and 29, 2016, the brave hearts of the Indian Army conducted a surgical strike on terrorist camps across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes were India’s response to an attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists on an army base in Kashmir’s Uri on September 18 in which 20 soldiers were killed.

In 2018, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to celebrate September 28 as the Surgical Strike Day, commemorating India’s befitting reply to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Here’s a recap of events that led to the surgical strike and how it was carried out

On September 18, heavily armed terrorists of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed entered the Army camp in Uri. The deadly attack left 20 soldiers killed. What made the attack more concerning was the fact that it took place barely a few meters away from the Army’s Brigade Headquarters in Uri town

The next day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a key meeting with Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, Chief of the Army Staff Dalbir Singh Suhag, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other top officials of the Home and Defence ministries. The meeting reviewed the security situation in Kashmir.

Eleven days after the attack, special forces of the Indian Army conducted surgical strikes across the LoC to destroy terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the wee hours of September 29, 2016.

The platoons of the Indian Army Special Forces were dropped inside the LoC and crossed over by foot at midnight on September 28 into their targets.

The operation was closely monitored by the military and civilian leadership at war rooms set up in New Delhi and Udhampur, the headquarters of the Army’s Northern Command.

HERE’S WHAT PM NARENDRA MODI SAID:

PM Modi closely followed the Surgical Strike as it was carried out. Recalling the decision to launch the surgical strike on Pakistan, PM Modi in an interview with ANI had said, “I knew it was a big risk, I never care about any political risk. I never care about political risk to me. The biggest consideration for me was the safety of our soldiers." In a stern warning to Pakistan-based terrorists, PM Modi had said, “Chun chun ke hisab lena fitrat hai, ghar mein ghus kar marenge." “I don’t care about the chair, I care about our country. I have protected the country’s people," PM Modi had said while launching attack on Opposition for questioning the intent of the air strike ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Vowing to eliminate terrorism at any cost, he said, “Will kill them even if they hide in the bowels of the earth." While speaking at a rally in Gujarat PM Modi had said, “Balakot air strike won’t be the last one."

