Padma Awards: Sushma Swaraj Awarded Padma Vibhushan Posthumously

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away in 2019 due to a cardiac arrest, was awarded the Padma Vibhushan award posthumously. President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday presented the award to her daughter Bansuri Swaraj at the Padma Awards ceremony in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the event.

The President Ram Nath Kovind also presented Padma Bhushan award to Olympian badminton player PV Sindhu and Captain of the women’s hockey team Rani Rampal, who led the team in the recent Tokyo Olympics, was conferred the Padma Shri award 2020.

Noted Hindustani classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra has also received the Padma Vibhushan award 2020, while singer Adnan Sami received the Padma Shri Award 2020. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has received the Padma Shri award conferred to her last year.

Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, former Head Scientist, ICMR has received the Padma Shri Award 2020. Padma Shri award was given to Air Marshal Dr Padma Bandopadhyay in the field of medicine.

