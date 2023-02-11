Home » News » India » Suspected Al Qaeda Terrorist Arrested In Bengaluru

Suspected Al Qaeda Terrorist Arrested In Bengaluru

The accused, Arif, who was working for a tech company in Bengaluru, was arrested on Saturday morning

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 10:20 IST

Bengaluru, India

ISD suspects that Arif was in touch with ISIS and had made preparations to join the outfit (File image/News18)
ISD suspects that Arif was in touch with ISIS and had made preparations to join the outfit (File image/News18)

A suspected terrorist, with links to the banned terror outfit Al Qaeda, has been arrested in Bengaluru following a joint operation by the Internal Security Division (ISD) of Karnataka and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The accused, Arif, who was working for a tech company in Bengaluru, was arrested on Saturday morning.

ISD suspects that Arif was in touch with ISIS and had made preparations to join the terror outfit. The accused was already in contact with Al Qaeda.

News18 has learned that Arif had travelled to Syria through Iran in March.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

NIA has seized his laptop and other electronic devices for investigation, while searchers are on at his house in the city’s Thanisandra area to look for more evidence.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 11, 2023, 10:20 IST
last updated: February 11, 2023, 10:20 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Steal These Celeb-approved Pink Outfit Ideas For Your Valentine's Day Date: Kiara's Bodycon Dress To Ananya's Co-ord Set

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday Looks Smoking Hot In Bikini-clad Mirror Selfies, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Bikini Moments In These Pics