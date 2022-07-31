Suspected Monkeypox Patient, Who Returned from UAE, Dies in Kerala's Thrissur

In a suspected case of monekypox infection, a 22-year-old man from Kerala’s Thrissur died on Saturday after returning from high-risk UAE.

The health officials have sent the samples of the deceased to the National Institute of Virology at Alappuzha, for confirmation. The family members of the deceased have been asked to cremate the body as per the WHO protocols, a report in Hindustan Times said.

According to the doctors, the patient was having symptoms similar to that in monkeypox. “There were no red marks or blisters when he got admitted. But later such symptoms started appearing on his body," one of the doctors reportedly said.

Since the patient had come from the high-risk UAE, he was admitted to an isolation ward. He was suspected of being hit with tuberculosis and was sent into isolation at a hospital as tests were carried out.

The relatives said that the man had returned from the UAE three days ago and was suffering from high fever. However, red blisters started appearing on his body raising doubts of monkeypox.

The health officials, meanwhile, said that people should not panic unless the deceased reports are out.

As per the initial reports, the man didn’t have full-blown monkeypox symptoms. So, there are chances that the report may come back negative.

“Of thousands of cases reported across the world, only five deaths have been reported from monkeypox so far," an official said.

