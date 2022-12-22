Suspended by Home Ministry Now, Ex-DGP Prisons Sandeep Goel Was Strong Contender for Delhi Top Cop

One of the longest-serving officers who cleared the civil services at an early age, IPS officer Sandeep Goel has been suspended by the ministry of home affairs on the basis of corruption allegations levelled against him by Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is behind bars on charges of extortion and money laundering.

Chandrashekhar has alleged that he paid Rs 12.5 crore to the former DGP prisons as “protection money" for his safety inside Mandoli jail. In a letter to the Delhi lieutenant-general, he said he paid close to Rs 50 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party along with Rs 10 crore to minister Satyender Jain, who is also in jail.

Goel held key posts

A 1989-batch AGMUT officer, Goel has served at different levels and held key postings. He served as the Arunachal Pradesh director general of police before returning to the Delhi Police.

Before moving onto the position of DGP prisons, Goel was serving as special police commissioner and chief of traffic police in Delhi. He has worked as the joint police commissioner of crime, which was a high-profile post.

According to his batchmates, the officer is known for being soft-spoken and a top contender for the post of police commissioner. “He cleared the exam at a very early age and, by the age of 23, had joined the services. He served in almost all key posts, including joint CP crime, special CP traffic, law and order. Everybody was sure that he will hold the top post for sure. Nobody has ever seen him angry as he is known for being soft spoken," a batchmate of Goel’s told News18.

What the order says

The MHA, in its order, said, “Whereas departmental proceedings against Sandeep Goel, IPS (AGMUT:1989), are contemplated; Now, therefore, the President of India, in exercise of the powers conferred finder Rule 3 of All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969, hereby places Sh. Sandeep Goel, IPS (AGMUT:1989) under suspension with immediate effect."

“It is further ordered that during the period for which this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Sandeep Goel shall be Delhi and Sandeep Goel shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining the prior permission of the competent authority," it said.

While talking about his allowance, the MHA said, “It is also ordered that Sandeep Goel, during the period of his suspension would be entitled to a subsistence allowance at an amount equal to the leave salary, which a member of the service will have drawn on leave on half-average pay or on half pay and, in addition, dearness allowance, if admissible on the basis of such leave salary, under 4(1)(a), subject to the furnishing of a certificate to the effect that he has not been employed in any business, profession or vocation for a profit/remuneration/salary."

