Swachhata Pakhwada 2023: Aim to Reduce Accidents by 50%, Govt Starts Road Safety Week from January 11

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is organising the ‘Road Safety Week’ from January 11 to 17 to create awareness among people to improve the safety on road and give an opportunity to all stakeholders to contribute to the cause.

The ministry has asked all the road owning agencies to organise field activities on toll plazas and other places during the week to check fatigue of truck drivers and educate them about road safety.

They were also asked to check the rear side of trucks and tractor-trolleys about the red light or retro reflective sheeting to avoid rear collisions. Among the other activities were: special drives on national highways to stop wrong side driving; special drives to stop overloading; NGOs to be involved for on-site pedestrian safety and stop the public in crossing roads other than foot over bridge; and eye check-up camps for drivers.

Advertisement

“Some activities in hilly areas to be planned like installation of crash barriers and road safety furnitures," the order said.

It said India ranks first in terms of road fatalities across 199 countries as reported in the World Road Statistics, 2018.

“ln order to decrease road fatalities, both the Central and state governments are working hard in the area of road safety. But, still a lot needs to be done. The Central government is aiming to reduce road accidents by 50% in the next 10 years… In this regard, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is organising the Road Safety Week from 11th-17th January, 2023 in order to create awareness among the general public to improve the safety on road…," it said.

‘Swachhata Pakhwada’ is a concept inspired by the Prime Minister’s vision to engage all central government ministries and departments in “swachhta" related activities, and making it “everyone’s business".

Read all the Latest India News here