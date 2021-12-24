Swiggy Delivery Man Arrested for Assaulting Cop in Chennai

A Tamil Nadu policeman has been assaulted by a Swiggy delivery boy in Chennai after a verbal clash turned into a melee between the two. The 54-year-old man, George Peter, hailing from MGR Nagar has been positioned as a writer at the Kodambakkam police station in Chennai.

On December 22, George Peter left for home from the work during the late evening and ordered food online over the Swiggy app, where it showed that the order will arrive at 9 pm. In this case, the order has been delayed leaving George Peter furious. Subsequently, the cop made multiple calls to the delivery man. However, it is learned that the delivery man said that he had arrived at a specific location but did not know the exact details of his house address and asked for further clarification as the area had several cross streets. This has led to an argument on the phone between the two.

The man then somehow managed to find George Peter’s house and delivered the food parcel, making it delayed by 30 minutes. The two had a heated argument over finding the address in which George Peter said to have thrown the food parcel into the trash out of anger. As an outcome of the verbal clash, it has turned into a scuffle between the two. The delivery man was said to have hit the cop George Peter in the jaw and leg with the helmet he was wearing and then left the spot. George Peter, who was bleeding from his jaw and unable to walk, was rushed to the Royapettah Government Hospital. Doctors said the X-ray report showed fractures in the jaw and leg and has to be treated immediately.

The incident was reported to the MGR Nagar police station seeking action against the delivery man. Following the complaint, the MGR Nagar police inspected the CCTV footage and brought the delivery man to the police station for investigation. The investigation revealed that the person was a 24-year-old graduate, named Karthik Veera, a native of Chennai.

During the police investigation, Karthik Veera said that the policeman George Peter was intoxicated and that the two had a quarrel. Karthik Veera also said that he assaulted the cop in a sense of protecting himself as George Peter tried to attack him initially.

Following this, the MGR Nagar police arrested Karthik Veera. Police are also investigating whether the cop was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

