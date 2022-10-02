Symbol of Sanatan Dharm & Indian Culture, Swaminarayan Temple Built to Reflect Value of Inter-Faith Belief

The BAPS Swaminarayan temple on the bank of Godavari in Nasik is the symbol of Sanatan Dharm and Indian culture. The temple has been built keeping in mind the value of inter-faith belief.

One can find statues of all gods and goddesses in this temple – a reason why devotees of all the faiths have been flocking to this temple for worship. The temple has been a vital addition to Nasik, which is already known as the city of temples.

The main statue of the temple was placed in the sanctum sanctorum last Wednesday when Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde participated in the ceremony organised on this occasion. Sadhus and devotees from all over the country also witnessed the event.

The Swaminarayan temple has statues of Radha, Krishna, Sita, Ram, Lakshmi Narayan Dev, Vitthal Rakhumai, Ganapati, Hanuman, Mahadev and others. The message of Swaminarayan is that if we accept what is good, then we can become good, we can make ourselves better. That is why he taught his followers to accept the messages taught by all the incarnations of gods of different religions.

To promote the Sanatan Dharm, statues of different gods and goddesses have been placed in the temple, the spokesperson of Swaminarayan organisation Adarsh Jeevan Swami said.

What makes the temple so special?

Nasik is a historically significant place. Lord Ramchandra, along his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, stayed in the Panchawati area during their stay in the forest. Hence, this place is considered sacred and the temple of Swaminarayan has been built in this sacred land.

The temple is situated at the banks of the river Godavari. The river is second to none in its significance to Hindus. “Godavari river is as important to Hindus as the river Ganga. Nashik becomes more important for it dates back to the era of the Vedas," Sadhu Tirthaswarupdas said.

One of the high points of the temple are the meticulous carvings on the temple pillars. What adds to the charm of the temple is the immaculate Ramayana and Mahabharata carvings. This form of narrative technique has been at the forefront of the country’s civilizational history and can be seen from Angkor Wat to the caves of Ajanta and Ellora.

