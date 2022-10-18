T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Joins Babar Azam in Gabba Nets Moments After Warm Up Match | WATCH

India’s former captain Virat Kohli is perhaps the greatest modern-day batter in world cricket and it shows in his work ethic. Moments after India’s six-run win over Australia in the warm-up match, he was back at the nets and joined Pakistan batters Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan. The video which is going viral shows Kohli batting alongside the modern-day stalwarts from Pakistan.

Earlier, India beat Australia by 6 runs and Kohli managed to score 19 runs. This was not something he was hoping for going into the World Cup where he hold the key for India’s middle order. Previously, Kohli was going through a severe run drought and had to take a month’s break where he didn’t even pick up his bat. Nonetheless, this break worked quite well for the India batter as he came out all guns blazing at the Asia Cup where he broke the century drought against Afghanistan.

Coming back to the practice session, Kohli was seen taking on the short balls even as Rizwan and Babar batted alongside him. After the short ball barrage, he was seen speaking to head coach Rahul Dravid on the possible bowling he would have liked to face.

The bigger boundaries in Australia are already making an impact with Kohli (19 off 13), Dinesh Karthik (20 off 14), Rohit and Rahul getting caught in the deep.

Kohli was bounced out by Mitchell Starc to be caught at fine leg while Rohit’s slog sweep landed in the safe hands of Maxwell.

Earlier, the Indian batters enjoyed the pace and bounce of the wicket, especially Rahul who scored the bulk of the runs in the powerplay, taking his team to 69 for no loss.

Rohit (15 off 14) was a mere spectator at the other end as Rahul came up with one classy hit after another.

During a 78-run stand between the openers, Rohit hardly got to bat and could open his account only in the fifth over.

Rahul, whose strike rate has been questioned in the past, looked like he was back to his best after coming back from an injury lay off.

His innings comprised delightful cover drivers off the pacers while his standout shots were the two sixes off Cummins, one was a crisp pull while the other was a whip off a good length ball, which sailed over deep midwicket.

Barring Hardik Pandya (2), who was outdone by a slower ball from Kane Richardson, all the Indian batters got to spend some valuable time in the middle.

