Tabla Artiste, Mallakhamb Player, Android Developer: The 11 Kids Who Bagged PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

For their exceptional achievement in their respective fields, 11 children were honored with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2023 by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.

The prestigious award is conferred to children in the age group of 5 to 18 years for their excellence in six categories — art and culture, bravery, innovation, scholastic, social service and sports.

What do awardees get?

This year, there were six boys and five girls among the awardees from 11 states and Union territories.

Each awardee was given a medal and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh along with a certificate.

Children shortlisted from 742 applications

For the first time, the nominations for the award were received in online mode on the Award portal of the Government of India.

A total of 742 applications were received on the portal, out of which 684 were found fit for consideration. The selection of awardees was made by a Selection Committee under the chairpersonship of the Union WCD Minister.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani and Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Minister of State for Women and Child Development were also present at the occasion.

🔴Take a look at the 11 winner of this year’s Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award

➡️Aadithya Suresh in Art & Culture

Aadithya Suresh, who even after being diagnosed with a bone disorder since birth (osteogenesis imperfecta) transformed himself into a singer. Till now, he has performed at more than 500 singing events including those on different TV channels. He has won the award in the field of art and culture. He hails from Kerala

➡️Aditya Pratap Singh Chauhan in Innovation

Aditya Pratap Singh Chauhan was awarded who developed a unique technology named ‘MICROPA’ to detect and filter micro-plastics from drinking water.

The detection is done through Nile Red Dye, followed by quantification using a computer algorithm. Project ‘MICROPA’ is not just an efficient solution to micro- plastics, but is also cost-effective. He is from Chhattisgarh.

➡️Shreya Bhattacharjee in Art & Culture

Shreya Bhattacharjee, 12, is a tabla artiste who has registered a record of playing the instrument for the longest duration in India Book of Records, according to a government citation. She is from Assam.

Besides various awards, Shreya stood first in the All North-East Tabla Solo Competition, All India Pt. Rupak Kulkarni Music Competition and All India Tabla Solo Competition. She was also awarded a gold medal at the 9th Cultural Olympiad of Performing Arts.

➡️Hanaya Nisar in Sports

Hanaya has been an SQAY martial arts player for the last seven years. She represented India in the 3rd World SQAY Martial Arts Championship at Chingju, South Korea (October, 2018) at the age of 12 years and bagged a gold medal. She is from Jammu & Kashmir.

SQAY is the ancient traditional martial art of Kashmir.

➡️M.Gauravi Reddy in Art & Culture

M Gauravi Reddy was another awardee in the field who is an accomplished dancer and has performed classical dance on various platforms. He is from Telangana.

➡️Rishi Shiv Prasanna in Innovation

Another awardee in the innovation category was Rishi Shiv Prasanna who with a certified IQ level of 180 is the youngest certified android application developer, the citation said.

He is also the youngest YouTuber who runs a channel and in every episode he shares insights on science-related topics. He is from Karnataka.

➡️Rohan Ramchandra Bahir in Bravery

In the bravery category, Rohan Ramchandra Bahir was awarded for saving a woman’s life by jumping into a river. He is from Maharashtra.

➡️Anoushka Jolly in Social Service

Anoushka Jolly was awarded for her contribution in the field of Social Services, and she hails from Delhi.

➡️Shauryajit Ranjitkumar Khaire in Sports

In the field of sports, Shauryajit Ranjitkumar Khaire who is a 10-year-old national level Mallakhamb player was awarded.

This youngest medalist among all sports has bagged a bronze medal in the standing Pole Open Category at the National Games 2022 held in Gujarat. Apart from this, he has received three bronze medals at the National Level Championships conducted by the Mallakhamb Federation of India. He is from Gujarat.

➡️Sambhab Mishra in Art & Culture

Sambhab Mishra was another awardee in the Art & Culture category and is from Odisha.

➡️Kolagatla Alana Meenakshi in Sports

Kolagatla Alana Meenakshi was awarded in the category of sports and is from Andhra Pradesh.

