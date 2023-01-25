Legendary tabla player Zakir Hussain, late Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and former Union minister SM Krishna will be conferred with Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian honour, the government announced on the eve of the Republic Day.

Mulayam Singh, who passed away in October last year after a prolonged illness, and SM Krishna, who was the External Affairs minister in the UPA government, have been awarded Padma Vibhushan in the field of public affairs, while Ustad Zakir Hussain was conferred the honour in the field of art.

Dilip Mahalanabis, hailed as the ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) pioneer, is also among the six Padma Vibhushan recipients. The 87-year-old doctor from West Bengal pioneered the wide use of ORS, which is estimated to have saved over 5 crore lives globally, according to a government release.

Advertisement

Billionaire businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla and educator-author Sudha Murty are among 9 luminaries who have been awarded Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour.

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who passed away last year in August, film actor Raveena Tandon, and Manipur BJP president Thounaojam Chaoba Singh were among 91 others who bagged the Padma Shri.

This apart, the likes of Kalarippayattu veteran SRD Prasad, Thang Ta guru K Shanathoiba Sharma and former cricketer and coach Gurcharan Singh were presented with Padma Shri for their unparallel contribution in the field of sports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate all the Padma awards recipients, saying that “India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation".

Advertisement

No one has been named for the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.

Advertisement

All about Padma awards

The Padma Awards – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri – are among the country’s highest civilian awards. Instituted in 1954, these awards, announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year, seek to recognize ‘work of distinction’ and are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc.

Advertisement

For this year, the President has approved the conferment of 106 Padma awards, including 3 duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one). The list comprises 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards. As many as 19 of the awardees are women and the list also includes two persons from the category of foreigners.

These awards are conferred by the President at functions that are held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year.

Read all the Latest India News here