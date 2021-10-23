Tablets, Smartphones Distribution to Begin November End in Poll-Bound UP: CM Yogi Adityanath

Months ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday declared that his government will begin the distribution of tablets, smartphones to the youth of the State in November end. He announced this while laying the foundation stone of Government Medical College to be built for Rs 271 crore in Sultanpur.

Asserting that the government is working assiduously to provide employment to every youth of the State without any discrimination, the CM stated, “In order to equip the youth of Uttar Pradesh with the latest technology so that no youth in the State lacks in getting the benefit of online studies, the government will start providing tablets, laptops from the last week of November."

The Chief Minister also launched 126 development projects worth Rs 46.33 crore in Sultanpur and 99 development projects worth Rs 334.24 crore in Ambedkarnagar.

Advertisement

Mounting a blistering attack on the Congress and Samajwadi Party, the CM said that the earlier government had only one objective that is to play with the faith of people, to hinder the development of the country.

“The benefits of development schemes were kept confined to individual families only. ‘Ek pariwar dilli mein, ek pariwar Lucknow mein baith kar gareeb ke paise hadapne ka kaam karta tha.’ People used to die of hunger, lack of basic amenities, and health facilities. When Modiji came to power, he realised the slogan of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ ensuring benefits of various schemes reached all without discrimination," he stated.

Accusing the previous government of anarchy and mafiaraj, the CM commented that there used to be frequent riots during the festivals, curfew used to be imposed and people could not celebrate festivals. Now, no riots took place in UP in the last four and a half years because the rioters were aware of the dire consequence, claimed UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

While targetting the previous government for being selfish and favouring, supporting the mafias, the CM reasoned that this pushed the State towards backwardness they used to grab the rights of the poor, businessmen. “Today, no mafia or criminal can threaten anyone, nor can they play with the faith of people," he said.

Highlighting the achievements of the government, the CM said that today every poor is getting a house, toilet, electricity connection in UP. Underlining Mission Rozgar, the CM said, “In four and a half years, 4.5 lakh government jobs were given. By connecting artisans/handicraftsmen with banking at the local level, they were made self-reliant."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.