Taj Mahal’s 22 Rooms Will Not be Opened As Allahabad HC Dismisses Plea, Says Its ‘Non-justiciable Issue’

Taj Mahal is one of the most renowned symbols of love in the world. (Image: Instagram)

The Lucknow Bench of the High Court pulled up the petitioner – Dr Rajneesh Singh, who claims to be the media in charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ayodhya unit – and asked him not to misuse the PIL system

Qazi Faraz Ahmad| News18.com
Lucknow // Updated: May 12, 2022, 16:05 IST

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking it to issue directives to open 22 rooms inside the world’s wonder — Taj Mahal in Agra – to find if Hindu idols and inscriptions are hidden there.

The Lucknow Bench of the High Court pulled up the petitioner – Dr Rajneesh Singh, who claims to be the media in charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Ayodhya unit – and asked him not to misuse the PIL system.

Justice DK Upadhayay asked the petitioner to do proper research about Taj Mahal before coming to the court.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad Qazi Faraz Ahmad, Senior Correspondent at News18, has been reporting on policy and politics from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh for over 12 years. He has previously worked with Hindustan Times, Oman Tribune (Muscat) and Dainik Jagran Group, besides being a certified fact checker and a trainer with Google News Initiative India Training Network. Follow him @qazifarazahmad

first published: May 12, 2022, 16:05 IST