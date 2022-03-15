Take Half-day Holiday if You Want to Watch Kashmir Files: Assam CM to State Govt Employees

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that all employees of the state government can avail a half-day holiday to watch the recently released film, Kashmir Files. The film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus.

The announcement came on the same day Sarma, along with his entire cabinet, watched the movie at a theatre in Guwahati after completing his speech in the second day of the Budget session in the evening. Accompanying the CM were MLAs and ministers of the BJP.

Applauding the movie, Sarma announced that all Assam government employee can apply for ‘half holiday’ if they wish to watch Kashmir Files.

Talking about the “truth" of the Kashmir Files, he said, “The act of the terrorists was heinous and no one should take it on religious lines. A terrorist can be from any religion."

At least six BJP-ruled states have announced to make The Kashmir Files, a film depicting the exodus of the Pandit community from the Valley in the early 90s, tax-free on the fourth day of its release Monday.

