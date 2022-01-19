Calling Delhi’s air pollution “complex, multi-faceted challenge", the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has been urged to actively take multi-pronged measures to tackle air pollution throughout the year, not only in response to complaints or during peak periods.

“Air pollution is a complex, multi-faceted challenge, and addressing this challenge requires a carefully considered, multi-sectoral, long-term strategy. The Commission should actively take multi-pronged measures to tackle air pollution throughout the year, not only in response to complaints or during peak periods," an initiative based on the research by the Climate, Energy and Environment (ICEE) at the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) suggested.

This would include identifying all sources of pollution in the region and defining key measures to reduce emissions from these sources year-round which will reduce reliance on emergency measures such as Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the CPR asserted.

Advertisement

The spatial diversity of sources in the region also demands that the CAQM eschews an urban-centric air quality management approach, and instead adopts an increased focus on rural and peri-urban areas, the research suggested.

Further, the CAQM “must work" towards the recently revised New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) targets that aim to reduce ambient air pollution levels significantly by 2026.

“Achieving these ambitious targets will require a credible process of regular review of actions by all agencies, assessed against interimAtargets and markers of success along with defined frameworks of accountability to ensure timely and appropriate actions," CPR mentioned in its second point.

The CAQM must ensure that all information relating to its functioning as well as decisions/directions issued by it are proactively made available in the public domain and readily accessible to people.

Additionally, the Commission’s decisions/directions should be informed by robust scientific/sociological/relevant evidence that is publicly shared and verifiable. This will also allow the Commission to make the public, and in particular the research community, its ally in finding implementable solutions.

Advertisement

“The CAQM’s decision making processes should encourage, and be informed by, broad-based and meaningful public participation. To build greater support for action, and avoid potential disadvantaged parties mobilising against action, it is important that the CAQM solicit a broad range of opinions on an ongoing basis that can inform its work," the last suggestion read.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.