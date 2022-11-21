Take Urgent Steps to Ratify International Treaties, Agreements Signed This Year: MEA to Ministries

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has asked all ministries and departments of the central government to urgently take steps to bring into force the various international treaties and agreements signed by India whose ratification remains pending.

As per available data, India had signed around 55 Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and agreements with other countries till September this year, a majority of which were signed with the Maldives and Bangladesh.

However, since then, Indian firms have signed other important agreements with foreign firms. Notably, in the defence sector, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Dassault Aviation Pvt. Ltd. signed an MoU for integrating weapon systems such as Astra and Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon on the Rafale fighter jet for the Indian Air Force and for export in the future during the 12th edition of the Defence Expo in Gandhinagar last month. Earlier this month, Bharat Electronics signed an MoU with the US-based Profense LLC for cooperation in manufacturing and marketing of light weapons.

Around 21 treaties and agreements have been ratified by India so far in 2022.

THE GUIDELINES

As per the MEA guidelines for concluding treaties between India and foreign countries, the instruments of ratification or accession are prepared by the Legal and Treaties Division of the MEA and then put up for the President’s signature. This division is also the repository of international treaties and agreements which have been concluded or signed by India. It also facilitates public access to them through the Indian treaties database.

In a letter earlier this month, the MEA had asked to all ministries and departments to urgently take the steps to bring into force those treaties and agreements whose ratification is pending, as part of its ongoing annual exercise to compile various treaties and agreements signed by India.

In the letter, the MEA further asked the ministries and departments to examine the list of all signed treaties and agreements and to verify the information in them of those related to their respective departments and ministries, update with missing information, if any, and cross-verify the treaties database and ensure that all agreements relating to them are uploaded.

DEFENCE, SPACE AND CYBER SECURITY AGREEMENTS

Among the various agreements signed by India this year, several are under the MEA.

Other important agreements in the field of defence and under the defence ministry includes an MoU between India and Egypt on cooperation in the defence sector, an MoU between India and Sri Lanka for providing a Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre and a joint declaration of intent between India and Germany on the exchange and mutual protection of classified information.

Three multilateral agreements were signed on various aspects such as a technology transfer facility and diplomatic training between Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) member countries. Established in 1997, BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Thailand.

India has also signed agreements with Bangladesh, Mexico and the United States in the field of space this year and important agreements with Japan and Vietnam in the area of cyber security.

