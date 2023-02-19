Home » News » India » Taken for 'Exorcism', Minor Repeatedly Raped & Impregnated by 'Tantrik' in Southwest Delhi

Taken for 'Exorcism', Minor Repeatedly Raped & Impregnated by 'Tantrik' in Southwest Delhi

The 14-year-old girl's mother reportedly took her to the quack for an exorcism, where he raped her on several occasions

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 13:51 IST

New Delhi, India

The minor is two months pregnant now, as per the police. (Representative illustration)
The minor is two months pregnant now, as per the police. (Representative illustration)

A ‘tantrik’ has been accused of repeatedly raping a minor girl and impregnating her in southwest Delhi, the police said on Sunday.

The 14-year-old girl’s mother reportedly took her to the quack for an exorcism, where he allegedly raped her on several occasions. The incidents took place in Delhi’s Baba Haridas Nagar.

According to the police, the girl is two months pregnant now.

While police are verifying the mother’s claim, the accused has been booked under POCSO and other relevant sections and is being looked for.

RELATED NEWS
Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 19, 2023, 13:51 IST
last updated: February 19, 2023, 13:51 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+46PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao Among Stars At Netflix Networking Party

+26PHOTOS

Rani Mukerji, Aditi Rao Hydari, Uorfi Javed, Shilpa Shetty, Boman Irani, Sonakshi Sinha Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About