Tamil Nadu: 12-yr-old Boy Felicitated for Handing Over Bag With Valuables to Villupuram SP

A government school student has garnered praise for handing over an unattended bag containing a mobile phone worth Rs 15,000, Rs 2,000 in cash, three ATM cards, and other items to the Villupuram police. Meanwhile, Villupuram SP Srinatha appreciated the boy’s goodwill gesture and felicitated him at his office.

Umapathy adopted a 12-year-old boy Jeeva, who had lost his father to Covid-19 last year. With the permission of Jeeva’s mother, the boy was living with his adopted father. A few days ago, Jeeva noticed a bag lying unattended in front of his house containing a mobile phone, cash, and ATM cards and alerted Umapathy.

Umapathy asked the boy to directly hand over the bag to Villupuram SP. In return, Villupuram SP Srinatha praised and felicitated the boy Jeeva with a shawl and gift. SP Srinatha also stressed that all the students should act like Jeeva who established honesty without coveting the belonging of others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.