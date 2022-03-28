Tamil Nadu: 17-year-old Girl Kills Mother With Help of Friends to Escape Flesh Trade, Say Police​

Police have arrested two people, including a 17-year-old girl, for strangling her mother to death on March 26, with help of her three male friends in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district. According to police, the mother tried to push her into prostitution which led the girl to murder her mother, where three of her male friends have been accomplices in the crime.

Muniyalakshmi, hailing from Thoothukudi, has been living alone with her three children for a year after separating from her husband due to a disagreement. Muniyalaskhmi is a sanitation worker, while her daughter has dropped out of a diploma course. Meanwhile, there has been a frequent altercation between the mother and the daughter. It was on Saturday night the police received a call from the minor girl that her mother has been murdered in the house by strangers. Following this, the Thoothukudi south police arrived at the scene, seized the body and sent it to the Government Hospital for a post mortem.

During the investigation, the girl initially denied any role in her mother’s murder. Apparently, a subsequent intensive investigation into the murder revealed that she had killed her mother as she allegedly tried to push her into prostitution. Following this, the police arrested the girl and her male friend Kannan by registering a murder case. The cops are on the lookout for the other two.

Eventually, after the murder, the girl called the police to inform them about her mother’s death seems to avoid police suspicion. According to police, as the girl is a minor, she will be taken to a home for children.

