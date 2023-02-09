Tamil Nadu: 2,200-year-old 'Tamizhi' Inscriptions Discovered in Madurai-based Cave

Thiruparankundram is one of the six sacred places of Lord Murugan, collectively known as ‘Arupadaiveedu,’ and is a well-known pilgrimage destination in the Madurai district in Tamil Nadu. According to Madurai-based archaeologist Balamurali, the inscription was found on February 8, while the hill as a whole has historical significance.

This hillock has two natural caves on its western slope of Thiruparankundram and several rock-cut temples constructed by the ancient Pandyas. The caves included three Tamil Brahmi inscriptions from the first centuries BC and AD, as well as five stone beds. It is shaped like a circle and has a slit at the front to keep rainfall out.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is in charge of protecting these inscriptions. The ancient inscription ‘Tamizhi’ was discovered and studied by archaeologist Balamurali, who studies inscriptions, rock paintings, and temples hewn from solid rock.

Meanwhile, veteran archaeologist Santhalingam, based on the information provided, assisted Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation president Rajaguru and researcher Udhayakumar of the Pandya Country Historical Research Center in reading the inscription and re-examining it at the old cave site. In that way, the inscription which may date from the first century BC was discovered to include two lines. Except for a few characters like ‘ra’ and ‘tha’, every other letter in the first line has been distorted.

“It’s challenging to read the second line as several letters were lost," they added. According to archaeologists, “Yaara adhiraeththa/vathara may be read from the second line’s letters. They also noted that the person who built these stone beds may have gone by the name ‘Yaara adhira."

“Adhittanam may be read from the final letters. The letter ‘a’ has been tainted. Adhittanam is a seat, which serves as the entrance to the cave’s stone beds," said archaeologists.

However, the team of archaeologists asked the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department to take up additional archaeological inquiry here and noted that three lines were carved to indicate three stone beds in the Tamil Brahmi inscription at Arittapatti and Thondur.

