Tamil Nadu: 3 Boys Die, 11 Hospitalised Due to Suspected Food Poisoning in Tirupur Shelter Home

Three boys died due to suspected food poisoning at a shelter home for destitute in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur on Thursday. Officials said 11 others are undergoing treatment in the government hospital and the condition of three patients was serious.

The boys had rice mixed with ‘rasam’ and laddu for dinner at the Sri Vivekananda Home For Destitute on Wednesday. Some of them vomited and had dysentery, officials said.

After breakfast on Thursday morning, their condition deteriorated and some fell unconscious. Initially, they were admitted to a private hospitals and were later shifted to government hospitals in Tirupur and Avinashi

Three boys aged between 8 and 13 years died at the hospital, while others are undergoing treatment, with three being admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Tirupur District Collector S Vineeth, who visited the hospital after the incident, said the samples were collected and sent for examination, following preliminary reports of food poisoning.

Stringent action will be taken against the home if found guilty after the inquiry, he said. Police are investigating and inquiring the persons running the home.

In August, two students of a residential school for specially-abled children in Maharashtra’s Nashik district died due to suspected food poisoning. A total of eight students of the Anusuyatmaja Matimand Niwasi Vidyalya, located near Igatpuri in the district, complained of symptoms like vomiting and loose motions after dinner on August 23.

(With inputs from PTI)

