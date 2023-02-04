Home » News » India » Tamil Nadu: 4 Killed in Stampede in Tirupathur; CM Stalin Announces Rs 2 lakh Ex-gratia

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 20:08 IST

Tirupathur (Tiruppattur), India

The police said an investigation has begun into the incident. (Representational Image: PTI)

At least four women were killed in a stampede in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupathur on Saturday.

The incident took place when many people had gathered to receive tokens for the collection of free ‘Veshtis’ and sarees being distributed by an individual on the occasion of Thaipusam in Tiruppattur’s Vaniyambadi today.

The police said an investigation has begun into the incident.

“We are investigating this matter and action will be taken in accordance with the law. No permission was given to hold this event. The probe is underway," news agency ANI quoted SP Thirupathur as saying.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced Rs 2 lakh each as a solatium for the families of the women who lost their lives in the incident.

first published: February 04, 2023, 20:08 IST
last updated: February 04, 2023, 20:08 IST
