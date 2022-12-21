Tamil Nadu: 72-Year-Old Villager Grows Massive Yams, Other Crops in His Garden

Owing to his interest in agriculture, Wilson, a native of the Verkizhambi Kallanguzhi area of Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district, has grown gigantic size yams in his garden.

The 72-year-old Wilson, after retiring from his post as a regional development officer, is now investing time in agriculture by growing crops including yams, bananas, and coconuts in his garden.

The farmer has been producing and harvesting yams in larger numbers. Meanwhile, news recently emerged that a farmer from Kerala has broken records by harvesting 45 kg of yam. In this instance, Wilson has begun growing sweet potato plants as an experiment in an attempt to break the Kerala man’s record. He has gathered sweet potato plants that have reached maturity and are prepared for harvest.

One plant from Wilson’s garden had 60 kg of gigantic size yam, and another plant had 55 kg of yam. The locals were surprised to observe a few mega-size yams for the first time. Eventually, Wilson also demanded the Tamil Nadu government’s horticulture department authorities for assistance for the enormous yams he picked in his garden to be included on the record list.

