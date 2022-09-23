Tamil Nadu: Bank Manager, Husband Arrested for Embezzling Over Rs 1 Crore from Customers

A bank manager of Punjab & Sind Bank, and her husband were detained for allegedly defrauding customers by taking Rs 1.23 crore of their permanent deposits.

Nirmala Rani, 59, was suspended by the bank after the auditing team identified the fraud.

Rani carried out these bank transfers when she oversaw PSB’s George Town and Anna Salai branches in Chennai from 2016 to 2019. During this time, Rani had reportedly transferred over 1 crores to her Karnataka Bank account by swindling small amounts of money each time, from lakhs of customers.

Prior to withdrawing cash from ATMs, she had transferred the funds to her 62-year-old husband Ilangovan’s bank account.

Kanvar Lal, Regional Manager of Punjab & Sind Bank registered a complaint against them, following which the Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths had detained the couple.

Investigation into the matter revealed that people who received business loans and letters of credit with bank guarantees had placed long-term deposits in the bank. They can return the deposit as and when their project completes. It is during this time that bank managers are eligible to release funds based on the fixed deposit of its customers.

Rani had used these deposits, and her position to transfer funds illegally. It was also revealed that Rani was soon suspended by the bank after the auditing team identified the fraud.

Inputs from reporter Anbarasan

