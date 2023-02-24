Tamil Nadu Beggar Donates Rs 50 Lakh to CM’s Relief Fund Since Covid-19 Pandemic

Donation is considered one of the highest virtues in most religions. But it’s rare when someone donates the money they received as a donation to them. Now, one beggar in Tamil Nadu is setting an example by donating around Rs 50 lakh of the money he collected as alms to the Chief Minister’s relief fund.

Poolpandian, a beggar in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district made his first contribution of Rs 10,000 to the CM relief fund in May 2020. Subsequently, he made eight more visits to the collector’s office in different districts, donating Rs 10,000 each time.

72-year-old Poolpandi told CNN News18 that he’s alone and not in need of all the money he receives as alms.

“As I don’t have a family, I travel to every district in the state and receive money through begging. Before departing, I go to the appropriate district collectorate and contribute money to aid the poor. I have donated nearly Rs 50 lakh over the course of five years,’ the old man said.

Poolpandi once had a big family consisting of his wife and two sons. In the 1980s, he moved to Mumbai, where he did minimal jobs to feed his family. However, due to a lack of resources and poor living conditions, his wife Saraswathi passed some 24 years ago.

Later, Poolpandi raised his two children and got them married, before returning to Tamil Nadu.

However, later his sons refused to support him and he has to resort to begging. “I had to resort to begging as my sons refused to take care of me,’ the old man said.

As days went, by lowering his needs, Poolpandi has been using the money to support schools, the Covid-19 relief fund, Sri Lankan Tamils and the Chief Minister’s relief fund.

In 2020, Poolpandian was recognised for his philanthropy and received an award from the Madurai district collector for his contribution towards the Covid-19 relief fund on Independence Day.

