Tamil Nadu BJP Youth Wing Worker Arrested for Posting ‘Fake News’ on CM Stalin

Anil Prasad, BJP youth wing district secretary from Tamil Nadu’s Salem, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly posting fake news about chief minister MK Stalin. In his tweet last week, Prasad said Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan had said Stalin’s “cooling jacket" costs Rs 17 crore.

Responding to this tweet, Finance Minister Thiagarajan said this could be the first case for the ruling government’s recently formed special social media wing. Thiagarajan in his recent budget speech had announced the setting up of a social media wing to crack down on misinformation.

The Salem police booked Prasad under various sections including 153 (a)(promoting enmity between different groups), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, and 505 (II)of the IPC, upon receiving a complaint from a DMK functionary in the district. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

Advertisement

The state BJP unit condemned the arrest of its young wing member.

“The number of rapes in #TamilNadu is becoming unprecedented. We are losing the tag as a safe state. But the police under @mkstalin is busy arresting these youngsters instead of curtailing rapists. What only happened to all the tolerance talk?" BJP Youth Wing chief Vinoj P Selvam tweeted.

The DMK had on March 26 issued a legal notice to BJP state president K Annamalai for “defamatory statements" against Stalin’s trip to Dubai. Annamalai responded to the notice and said he is ready to face it legally.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.