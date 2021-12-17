Tamil Nadu CB-CID Busts Fake Firm Under Microsoft Banner; Three Held

The CB-CID Cyber Crime Police of Tamil Nadu have registered a case against a gang operating a fake call centre under the Microsoft banner and are conducting searches at the places where the fake call centres took place.

Every computer and laptop user pays around Rs 9,000 to get a licence for the Microsoft software. A system can only be licensed once and used for specific years. But most computer users misuse this and use the cheaper pirated version without purchasing the original licence from Microsoft.

Taking advantage of this, a gang has targeted people who use the pirated version of the software through a fake call centre in the name of Microsoft, and fraudulently claim that they sell software for a lower price by contacting and emailing them.

Eventually, there has been an allegation that many people around the world are being scammed by fake Microsoft software. Several actions have been taken in various states in India in connection with these incidents based on a complaint lodged on behalf of Microsoft against the fraudulent call centre operating in the Microsoft banner.

Subsequently, based on the complaint lodged by Microsoft with the CB-CID Cyber Cell, the CB-CID police investigation into the allegations revealed that thousands of people had been caught up in the scam and lost money through credit cards. They have been provided with fake software claiming it to be Microsoft licensed trial version and made to download it. Further investigation also found that a virus link has been used to steal data from the users’ computers. Moreover, the investigation has exposed the fraudulent gang who used their data to block the users’ computer activity by using the same virus link again a few days later and forcing them to pay a certain amount in Indian currency or dollars.

The group has been accused of stealing bank information including credit cards, through the fake Microsoft software and engaging in money laundering. The CB-CID Cyber Crime Unit has registered a case and is investigating the incident based on a detailed complaint lodged on behalf of Microsoft against the gang. Based on this, the CB-CID police have identified the places where fake call centres are operating through the IP address shown in Chennai and are conducting searches in about 10 places. According to CB-CID officials, most of the people working in the fake call centre were employees of companies like BPO.

The officials have said that several members of the gang involved in the scam are likely to be arrested at the end of the raid. It is also reported that the CB-CID Cyber Crime Police, with the help of cyber experts, is investigating how many people have fallen victim to the scam gang.

It has been revealed that the gangs are targeting people not only in Tamil Nadu but also in other states and even countries like the US and Canada.

