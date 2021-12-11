Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash: 2 More Officials Onboard Identified, Mortal Remains to be Released Today

The positive identification of mortal remains of L/Nk B Sai Teja and L/Nk Vivek Kumar who died in the ill-fated December 8 helicopter crash has been done. So far, identification of six bodies has been done and four are still remaining.

With appropriate military honour, mortal remains were released to close family members via air on Saturday morning. Wreaths will be laid at the Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt prior to departure.

Meanwhile, efforts to positively identify remaining mortal remains are continuing. The destination and time of arrival of mortal remains on 11 December 21 by IAF aircraft is JWO Pradeep/ Sulur/ 11 am, Wg Cdr Chauhan/ Agra/ 9:45 am, JWO Das/ Bhubaneswar/ 1 pm, L/Nk B Sai Teja/ Bangalore/ 12:30 pm, L/Nk Vivek Kumar/ Gaggal/ 11:30 am.

At least 13 people were killed, including CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and his Defence Adviser Brigadier LS Lidder, in the helicopter crash on Wednesday. In an official statement, the Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed that four of its personnel who died in the crash have been positively identified and they will be soon moved by air to their respective family members.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were cremated with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi on Friday. The last rites were performed by their daughters, Kritika and Tarini, where a total of 800 service personnel were in attendance for the military funeral at the crematorium. The sole survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is on life support at the IAF Command Hospital in Bengaluru.

An inquiry has been ordered in the case which will be headed by a top three-star officer. CDS Rawat was on a visit to the prestigious Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) at Wellington to address the faculty and student officers.

