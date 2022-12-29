Tamil Nadu: Couple Dies by Suicide After Throwing Minor Daughters Into River for Suffering from Diabetes

A couple in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district allegedly killed their two daughters by throwing them into a river as both were suffering from diabetes. The parents, too, then jumped into the water body and drowned.

Cattle ranchers reported the incident on December 27 after they found four bodies floating in the Adi Palar river on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border, which is located in the Mettur region of Salem. Rescuers responded to the call and found four bodies, including those of two minor girls.

According to police, Yuvraj (41), his wife Vanvizhi (38), daughters Nitisha (7) and Apsara (4) were residents of Salem Dadagapatti’s weaver colony neighbourhood. Yuvraj was employed in a personal electronics business in Suramangalam, and his wife was employed by a private tile business.

Officials said, “While the younger daughter was recently diagnosed with diabetes following a blood test, the elder daughter Nitisha has been battling the disease for the past three years."

Police said Yuvraj expressed his inability to accept his children’s suffering in a letter to his younger brother and other family members. Yuvraj and Vanvizhi took their daughters out on a two-wheeler, all four decked in new clothes, following which they hurled the children into the river killing both. Following that, the couple also jumped in and drowned, police added.

The four bodies were retrieved and brought to the shore by a police team led by Bhawani additional deputy superintendent of police Amrita Varshini. The bodies were then transported to Anthiyur government hospital in Salem for a post-mortem.

Earlier, police had started an investigation after Yuvraj’s brother lodged a missing complaint at Salem Annadhanapatti police station on December 27.

