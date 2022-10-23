Tamil Nadu Cylinder Blast Terror Act? DGP Says Bomb-Making Chemicals Found from Deceased’s Home

The Coimbatore cylinder blast case took a sensational turn on Sunday after Tamil Nadu police ruled out the possibility of a suicide attack while claiming to have identified the person who was charred to death in an alleged explosion of an LPG cylinder fitted to a car.

Divulging the case details, Sylendra Babu, Tamil Nadu DGP, said that the person who was charred to death has been identified as Jameza Mubin. He also said that police had conducted searches of Mubin’s residence in the Kottaimedu area in Ukkadam and recovered chemicals like Potassium nitrate, aluminum, and sulfur, which are used to make crude bombs.

“We have also recovered nails and ball bearing from the spot where the explosion happened," the police further stated.

Basis the materials recovered, the police ruled out the possibility of a suicide attack as the explosion took place when the nails and bail bearing were in the car while chemicals were at his home. However, they maintained that the person was not affiliated with any organizations.

“He is not affiliated with any Organizations. He was enquired by NIA in 2019 and there are cases against him in NIA," the DGP said.

Meanwhile, BJP minister K.Annamalai has alleged that the blast is a ‘clear cut terror act with ISIS links’ and it was kept hidden by the DMK government, from the public for more than 12 hours.

A person sitting inside a car was charred to death when the gas cylinder fitted in the vehicle apparently exploded and the ensuing fire engulfed it in Ukkadam area of the city here in the early hours of Sunday. All the shops in the vicinity of Kottai Easwaran Temple were closed and a large number of police personnel were deployed in the area following the incident.

However, an investigation into the case is still underway as the state police said that they are going through the person’s call history and questioning those who were in touch with him.

