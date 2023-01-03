Tamil Nadu: Five of Family Dead in Six-Vehicle Pileup in Cuddalore

Five members of a family were killed in six-vehicle pileup on Trichy-Chennai National Highway in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district early on Tuesday. The victim’s vehicle received extensive damage since the pileup included two private buses, two lorries, and two cars.

According to reports, the deceased are yet to be identified. The bodies were recovered from the car with the help of Veppur Firemen team and sent to a government hospital for autopsy.

Police said that even though the vehicle could not be identified, as per car Registration Certificate of the car, the vehicle belonged to Chennai’s Nanganallur. “Further investigation is underway," added cops.

Read all the Latest India News here