Tamil Nadu Girl Receives PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award for Inventing 'Floating House'

Vishalini, the 7-year-old girl who is a native of Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu, received the ‘Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award’ from Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a video conference at a function held at the Virudhunagar Collectorate on January 24.

A class 2 student of the Delhi School of Excellence at Attapur of Telangana, is the daughter of Naresh Kumar and Dr Chithrakala from Virudhunagar district. Vishalini had received a citation and Rs 1 lakh from PM Modi, who has been selected for the award given to children aged under 18 over her invention of technology for a home with Automatic Functional Life Rescue Flood House.

This will enable people to protect themselves, especially the vulnerable section of people such as pregnant women, children, senior citizens, physically challenged, pets and properties from drowning in times of floods. Meanwhile, the child patent was granted by the Centre for the invention.

According to Vishalini’s father, during times of flood, this pop-up flood house with a zippered top has a seat belt and seating arrangements that will start floating. Apparently, the floating house has the equipment to gauge temperature and humidity, UPS for emergency electrical appliances, GPS facility and solar panel. The house also has space to store food bags, water, a first-aid kit and an oxygen cylinder.

The event was attended by Virudhunagar District Collector Meghanatha Reddy and the student’s father Naresh Kumar. The District Collector, parents, teachers and many others praised and congratulated the student for winning the award.

