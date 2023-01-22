Tamil Nadu: Went to Watch Jallikattu With Family, 14-Year-Old Gored to Death By Bull

A 14-year-old boy was gored to death by a bull during Jallikattu even in Thadangam village of Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri on Satuday.

The boy, along with his relatives, had come to watch the event at the village. He was rushed to Dharmapuri government hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The 2023 Pongal season’s Jallikattu event began across Tamil Nadu earlier this month and has recorded multiple casualties. While two persons, including a bull tamer, were killed in separate jallikattu events in Tamil Nadu on January 16, days later, 34 people were injured by bulls in Manjuvirattu events conducted in Kandupatti in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga, officials said.

Jallikattu is a popular sport played during the Pongal harvest time in mid-January. The winner is decided by the duration a tamer holds on the hump of the bull. It is seen most in Tamil Nadu as part of Mattu Pongal, the third day of the four-day-long harvest festival.

The sport continues to be criticised by a section of people who claim violation of animal rights but popularity of this among the tamers can be understood from the fact that many flaunt their injury marks with pride, as a symbol of bravery in trying to tame a raging beast charging at them.

