Home » News » India » Tamil Nadu Journalist Among 2 Killed in Accident on Way to Gangotri

Tamil Nadu Journalist Among 2 Killed in Accident on Way to Gangotri

Karthik had gone on a holiday to Uttarakhand to undertake a trekking expedition. (Image: @KM_THeHindu/Twitter)
Karthik had gone on a holiday to Uttarakhand to undertake a trekking expedition. (Image: @KM_THeHindu/Twitter)

The deceased have been identified as Alka Bote, a woman doctor from Aurangabad in Maharashtra, and Kartik Madhavan, a journalist from Coimbatore who worked for The Hindu

Advertisement
PTI
Uttarkashi // Updated: May 31, 2022, 10:28 IST

A Tamil Nadu-based journalist and a woman doctor from Maharashtra were killed and 13 people injured when their vehicle fell into a deep gorge while on way to Gangotri, an official said.

The vehicle, a tempo traveller, plunged into the 100-metre-deep gorge late on Sunday night near the Kopang bend, District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.

The deceased have been identified as Alka Bote, a woman doctor from Aurangabad in Maharashtra, and Kartik Madhavan, a journalist from Coimbatore who worked for The Hindu, the official said.

All 13 injured people are being treated at the military hospital in Harshil.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: May 31, 2022, 10:28 IST